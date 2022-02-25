5N Plus Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.59. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$198.74 million and a PE ratio of -204.55.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

