$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UpHealth.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPH shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $2.27 on Friday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

