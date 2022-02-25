$62.45 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post $62.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $40.43 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.