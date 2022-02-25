$630.45 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will report $630.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $560.90 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $659.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Overstock.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.