66,263 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 39.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

