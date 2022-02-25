$67.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.20 million and the highest is $75.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $340.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $468.95 million, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $579.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

