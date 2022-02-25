$67.25 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.19 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $68.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $269.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.05 million to $270.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.01 million, with estimates ranging from $263.79 million to $276.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

NMFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

