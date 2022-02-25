6,892 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $402.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

