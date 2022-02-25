$740.94 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report $740.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.
CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $4.01 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.45.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
