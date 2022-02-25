$740.94 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report $740.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,827,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 2,766,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $4.01 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.45.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.