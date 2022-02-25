$774.22 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will post sales of $774.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

