7,875 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,061. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

