$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to post $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

