81,689 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 81,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 157,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

