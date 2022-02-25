84,827 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 216.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

