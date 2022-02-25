$85.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to post sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.33 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a PE ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

