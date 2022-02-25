888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.18. 888 shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 545 ($7.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.00.

Get 888 alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.