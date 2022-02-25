88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.17 or 0.00066872 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $257,139.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00109426 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 474,041 coins and its circulating supply is 453,818 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

