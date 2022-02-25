89,365 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schrödinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $115.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

