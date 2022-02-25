8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $73,421.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

