8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after buying an additional 216,411 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.