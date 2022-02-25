8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $611,913.35 and $7,757.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003622 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

