AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3,584.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.46. 119,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,837. The company has a market capitalization of $262.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.