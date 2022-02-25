AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 231.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.45 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.