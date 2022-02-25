AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.97. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 29,402 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

