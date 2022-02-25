ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

