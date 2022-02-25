ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 3,928 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACAD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.