ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells $35,723.80 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACAD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,334. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

