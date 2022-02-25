Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,422 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $134,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,061,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,529,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture stock opened at $316.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.91. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

