Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Raised to €37.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €36.50 ($41.48) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS ACXIF remained flat at $$154.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.81. Acciona has a twelve month low of $142.20 and a twelve month high of $199.15.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

