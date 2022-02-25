ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.08% of ACCO Brands worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

