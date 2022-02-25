Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Cut to €35.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €37.08 ($42.14) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 42,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

