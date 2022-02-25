Actinium (ACM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,091.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $557,658.02 and $9,091.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,266,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

