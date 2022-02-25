Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.17

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.18), with a volume of 160,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of £7.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 63,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,145.76 ($13,798.12).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

