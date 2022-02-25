Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.
GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE GOLF opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.
About Acushnet (Get Rating)
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acushnet (GOLF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.