Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $32,328.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.30 or 0.06881937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00269036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00764563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00068933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00384686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00213673 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.