Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 10.8%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.14 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.10). Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.25.

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

