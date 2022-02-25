ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

