Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Up 8.4%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.50. 1,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 85,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

