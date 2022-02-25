Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $463.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.85 and its 200-day moving average is $596.46. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.