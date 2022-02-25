Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.79

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $63.20 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00177775 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,042 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

