ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 1,171.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,936 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 224,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its position in ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 819,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 50.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,108,331 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $22,749,000 after buying an additional 705,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 620,316 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

