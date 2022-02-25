Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 441,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,023,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Several research firms recently commented on AEG. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

