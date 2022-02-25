Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given New €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €161.00 ($182.95) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $10.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

