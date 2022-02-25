Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.78

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and traded as low as $151.40. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $151.40, with a volume of 12,904 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

