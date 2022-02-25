Aergo (AERGO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Aergo has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $64.33 million and $13.11 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00109548 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,462,199 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

