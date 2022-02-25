Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $148.75. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

AEOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

