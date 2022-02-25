Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 396,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.