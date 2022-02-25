Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Affirm were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,703,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,931,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a PE ratio of -11.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.