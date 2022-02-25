Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.25. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 112,228 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of C$348.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

