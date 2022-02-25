Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOIFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

AOIFF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 834,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

